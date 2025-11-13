Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 756.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.97% to Rs 48.51 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology rose 756.38% to Rs 71.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.97% to Rs 48.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.5135.946.47-3.013.1010.242.269.4571.858.39

