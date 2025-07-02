Dev IT gains on securing Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Dev Information Technology (DEVIT) advanced 2.33% to Rs 122.85 after the company announced that it has secured significant orders worth approximately Rs 4.4 crore from Alivus Lifesciences.

According to an exchange filing, the engagement includes a major order worth Rs 3.60 crore for Microsoft Select Plus perpetual licenses. While the licenses will be billed directly by the Licensing Solution Partner, DEVIT played a key advisory role in aligning Alivus Lifesciences IT infrastructure with the appropriate Microsoft licensing model. This highlights DEVITs capability in managing complex enterprise IT requirements and supporting clients in their digital transformation journeys.

In addition, DEVIT secured a direct order worth Rs 80 lakh from Alivus Lifesciences for a suite of enterprise software solutions. This includes products from Microsoft, Zoho, Adobe, and TeamViewer, underscoring the companys ability to deliver integrated, multi-product IT solutions tailored to specific business needs.

The company said these developments further enhance DEVITs positioning as a trusted technology partner, particularly in high-growth sectors such as pharmaceuticals. DEVIT continues to focus on enabling digital modernization through scalable solutions and a customer-centric approach. Pranav Pandya founder & chairman of Dev Information Technology said, This milestone reflects not just a business win, but the trust our clients place in our teams ability to solve real-world challenges with the right technology. Im proud of the effort and commitment shown by Yogesh, Julie, Sanjay, Himani, and Paritosh in driving this forward, and grateful for the steady support from Jaimin and Vishal behind the scenes.

Were also seeing meaningful traction in the government sector, which adds further depth to our portfolio. Its encouraging to see how our work is creating impactwhether in boardrooms or for public service platforms. As we move ahead, we remain focused on building lasting relationships and delivering solutions that not only meet immediate needs but support long-term growth for our clients. Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) is a technology solution provider helping companies in their digital transformation from advisory to execution, backed by expert applications and infrastructure management. The company's consolidated net profit fell 70.5% to Rs 1.22 crore on a 18.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 51.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.