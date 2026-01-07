Dev IT gains on strategic alliance With XDuce

Dev Information Technology (IT) added 2.17% to Rs 36.18 after the company announced strategic alliance with XDuce to accelerate growth in North America.

XDuce is a global technology group that blends digital engineering with AI product innovation, design -led storytelling, and a dedicated talent engine. It is building a growing portfolio of AI platforms across BFSI, education, legal, vendor operations, citizen services, and trust, helping clients modernize faster and operate with greater confidence.

The said alliance will strengthen go-to-market efforts and customer engagement across the United States and Canada while expanding solution offerings in areas such as AI, blockchain, cybersecurity and data to address evolving enterprise needs.

The partnership will also enhance Dev ITs regional presence in North America and expand its global delivery capacity, supported by strong operational governance. Pranav Pandya founder & chairman, said, This alliance with XDuce is a strategic step in how we scale, faster market access in North America, deeper delivery capability, and a sharper focus on AI-led transformation. Together, were combining strong client access with proven execution to deliver outcomes with greater speed, governance, and confidence. Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) is in the business of providing IT-enabled services, offering solutions across cloud services, digital transformation, enterprise applications and managed IT services. Its product portfolio includes offerings such as Talligence and ByteSigner.