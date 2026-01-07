Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid & Regenta signs new property in Jaipur

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Royal Orchid & Regenta announced the signing of Regenta Suites & Residences Jaipur, a 60-key property located in the heart of Jaipur City Center.

The hotel will be operated under a hotel management agreement, further strengthening ROHL' asset-light expansion strategy and reinforcing its footprint in key urban and leisure-driven destinations.

Regenta Suites & Residences Jaipur is being developed by SSBC Group, owned by Madan Lal Yadav, and is strategically positioned to offer seamless access to Jaipur's commercial hubs, lifestyle districts, and cultural landmarks.

The hotel is expected to open by April 2026, adding a contemporary hospitality offering to the Pink City under the trusted Regenta brand.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

