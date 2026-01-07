Adani Green Energy arm incorporates new renewable energy subsidiary

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven (AREH11L), has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Ecogen Seven (AE7L).

According to the company, AE7L was incorporated on 2 January 2026 and the certificate of incorporation was received 7 on January 2026. The new entity has been set up to undertake activities related to the generation, development, transmission, distribution, sale, and supply of power using wind energy, solar energy and other renewable sources.

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven holds 100% of the share capital of AE7L. The company is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad. AE7L has not yet commenced business operations. The authorised share capital of AE7L is Rs 1 lakh, with a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.