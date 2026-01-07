Adani Green Energy arm incorporates new renewable energy subsidiary

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven (AREH11L), has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Ecogen Seven (AE7L).According to the company, AE7L was incorporated on 2 January 2026 and the certificate of incorporation was received 7 on January 2026. The new entity has been set up to undertake activities related to the generation, development, transmission, distribution, sale, and supply of power using wind energy, solar energy and other renewable sources.
Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven holds 100% of the share capital of AE7L. The company is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad. AE7L has not yet commenced business operations. The authorised share capital of AE7L is Rs 1 lakh, with a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.
Adani Green Energy is Indias largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. It develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to Indias decarbonization goals.
The company reported a 111.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 583 crore despite a 5.3% decline in net sales to Rs 2,824 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The counter shed 0.06% to Rs 1,018 on the BSE.
