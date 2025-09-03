Dev IT rallies after associate arm files IPO prospectus

Dev Information Technology jumped 3.62% to Rs 45.25 after the company's associate, Dev Accelerator (DevX) has filed a final red herring prospectus for initial public offer (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 2,35,00,000 equity shares with a face value Rs 2 each, with proposed listing on both the NSE and BSE.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO in a structured manner. About Rs 73.11 crore will be allocated towards capital expenditure for fit-outs in the proposed centers, while Rs 35 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of specific borrowings. The balance amount will be deployed for general corporate purposes, including strategic initiatives, marketing and brand building, payment of lease liabilities, acquisition of fixed assets, business development, and other corporate requirements.