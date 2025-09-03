Aarti Pharmalabs gains on commissioning phase 1 of new Gujarat facility

Aarti Pharmalabs rose 1.37% to Rs 882 after the company announced the inauguration of phase 1 of its greenfield manufacturing facility located in Atali, District Bharuch, Gujarat.

According to an exchange filing, the company confirmed that it has received all necessary approvals and permissions to commence operations at the site. Phase 1 includes a total reactor capacity of 440 kilolitres (kL), with 63 reactors.

The greenfield facility spans 80 acres and is designed for significant scalability, with potential to expand capacity up to 810 times that of Phase 1 in the future.

Aarti Pharmalabs (APL) is an established, internationally recognized manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical intermediates, new chemical entities (NCEs), and xanthine derivatives based in India.