Globus Spirits Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aditya Vision Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2025.

Globus Spirits Ltd crashed 7.57% to Rs 1105.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10268 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Vision Ltd tumbled 6.91% to Rs 456.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35492 shares in the past one month. Sharda Cropchem Ltd lost 6.22% to Rs 960. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18915 shares in the past one month. Phoenix Mills Ltd slipped 3.43% to Rs 1511.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 86219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14541 shares in the past one month.