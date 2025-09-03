Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globus Spirits Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Globus Spirits Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aditya Vision Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2025.

Aditya Vision Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2025.

Globus Spirits Ltd crashed 7.57% to Rs 1105.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10268 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Vision Ltd tumbled 6.91% to Rs 456.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35492 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd lost 6.22% to Rs 960. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18915 shares in the past one month.

Phoenix Mills Ltd slipped 3.43% to Rs 1511.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 86219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14541 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd plummeted 3.29% to Rs 887.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40565 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Caplin Point Lab gains after receiving USFDA nod for Milrinone Lactate injection

Arkade Developers gains after signing MoU to acquire land in Bhandup West

Barometers trade with minor gains; PSU bank shares in demand

Rajnish Wellness Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Netweb Tech soars on Rs 1,734 crore AI infrastructure order

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story