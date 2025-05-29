Devine Impex reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.58% to Rs 0.93 crore

Devine Impex reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.58% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.931.042.001.7600.962.502.8400.010.050.0500.010.050.0500.010.030.04

