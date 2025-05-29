Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Devine Impex reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Devine Impex reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Sales decline 10.58% to Rs 0.93 crore

Devine Impex reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.58% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.931.04 -11 2.001.76 14 OPM %00.96 -2.502.84 - PBDT00.01 -100 0.050.05 0 PBT00.01 -100 0.050.05 0 NP00.01 -100 0.030.04 -25

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

