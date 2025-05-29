Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Shyama Computronics and Services rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

