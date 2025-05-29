Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Infotech and Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Infotech and Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Sales decline 13.47% to Rs 4.11 crore

Net Loss of Indian Infotech and Software reported to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 86.70% to Rs 39.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.114.75 -13 39.4321.12 87 OPM %-129.44-254.11 --16.9210.98 - PBDT-5.32-12.07 56 -6.672.32 PL PBT-5.32-12.07 56 -6.672.32 PL NP-5.57-9.06 39 -6.921.71 PL

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

