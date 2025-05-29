Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paragon Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Paragon Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net loss of Paragon Finance reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.95% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.85% to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.260.78 -67 2.203.54 -38 OPM %-161.5485.90 --1.3630.79 - PBDT-0.660.66 PL 0.571.15 -50 PBT-0.660.63 PL 0.531.04 -49 NP-0.820.45 PL 0.310.86 -64

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

