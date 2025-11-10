Devine Impex standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.92% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Devine Impex rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.92% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.370.4810.812.080.040.010.040.010.030.01

