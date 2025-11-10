Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd and Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 November 2025.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd and Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 November 2025.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 314.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94684 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd lost 10.93% to Rs 769.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6785 shares in the past one month. Neogen Chemicals Ltd tumbled 10.09% to Rs 1307.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6252 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2366 shares in the past one month. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd shed 9.54% to Rs 560.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43714 shares in the past one month.