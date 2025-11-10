Uno Minda spurts as Q2 profit rises 27% YoY

Uno Minda surged 7.32% to Rs 1,319.20 after the company reported a strong Q2 FY26 performance.

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 4,814 crore, up 13% year-on-year and 9% sequentially. The growth was driven by multiple segments led by switches, lighting, casting & seating business.

EBITDA rose 14% YoY to Rs 552 crore compared with Rs 482 crore last year and 16% sequentially, while the EBITDA margin improved by 10 basis points YoY to 11.46% and by 73 bps QoQ.

Profit before tax increased 20% YoY and 22% sequentially to Rs 346 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) grew 27% YoY and 27% QoQ to Rs 304 crore, compared with Rs 239 crore in Q2 FY25 (excluding exceptional income) and Rs 239 crore in Q1 FY26. The PAT margin expanded 26 bps YoY and 63 bps sequentially to 5.39%.

Ravi Mehra, managing director, Uno Minda Group says; "The quarter reflects the industry's renewed momentum, supported by GST 2.0 reforms, improving affordability, and steady macroeconomic environment. The festive season has further strengthened consumer confidence, with demand trends across segments pointing toward a sustained recovery. At Uno Minda, we continue to focus on innovation, execution excellence, and customer value creation. With structural reforms taking hold and market sentiment turning positive, FY26 is shaping up to be a defining year for both the industry and our growth journey." Sunil Bohra, CFO, Uno Minda Group says, "We continue to deliver a strong quarterly performance, with revenue and PAT growing by 13.4% and 27.4% YoY, reflecting the strength of our diversified portfolio and the execution of our strategic roadmap. Our sustained investment in R&D, technology and future-ready systems is clearly yielding results. Our ongoing capital expenditure across 10 strategic projects amounting to Rs 2,356 crore is progressing as planned, aimed at establishing new facilities and expanding capacities to meet future demand. Looking ahead, we remain committed to scaling our business globally, strengthening our position and delivering quality value-added products that support customers and unlock long-term value for shareholders."