Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epigral slumps after dismal Q2 performance

Epigral slumps after dismal Q2 performance

Image
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Epigral tumbled 7.58% to Rs 1526.80 after the company reported 36% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 51 crore on a 7% fall in total revenue to Rs 589 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

EBITDA declined by 26% YoY to Rs 132 crore while EBITDA margin contracted by 600 basis points to 23% in the second quarter.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 70 crore, down by 43% from Rs 122 crore in Q2 FY25.

Maulik Patel, chairman and managing director, Epigral, said: "This quarter ended with lower revenue on account of low sales volume and drop in realization of few products.

Volume drop was majorly on account of extended monsoon which is off season for few products. Overall plant utilization stood at 75% for H1FY26 and we expect utilization to improve in H2FY26, as extended monsoon is over and maintenance work at plant is also completed, resulting in better H2 compared to H1.

Our project to expand capacity of CPVC, Epichlorohydrin and Wind Solar Hybrid power plants are moving as per schedule and expected to be commissioned within committed timelines.

These projects will drive growth from FY2027 onwards. We have further moved a step closer for the new projects. We will be announcing the same once it is freezed and approved by the board.

Epigral, formerly known as Meghmani Finechem, is a leading integrated manufacturer of chemicals in India. Epigrals Dahej facility is a backward and forward integrated and automated complex with a well-planned infrastructure. In India, Epigral is the first to set up an Epichlorohydrin plant and largest capacity plant of CPVC. Epigral is also a leading manufacturer of caustic soda, caustic potash, chloromethanes, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine and hydrogen.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uno Minda spurts as Q2 profit rises 27% YoY

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Barometers trade with strong gains; consumer durable shares rally

Torrent Pharma jumps after Q2 profit rises 30% YoY

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story