Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Paushak Ltd, Pennar Industries Ltd, Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd and S H Kelkar & Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 November 2025.

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd crashed 16.85% to Rs 231.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 67751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3538 shares in the past one month.

Paushak Ltd lost 15.57% to Rs 618.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18148 shares in the past one month.

Pennar Industries Ltd tumbled 14.55% to Rs 236.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35068 shares in the past one month.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd shed 14.41% to Rs 1001.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28675 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd dropped 12.62% to Rs 189.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12559 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

