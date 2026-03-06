Devyani International announces resignation of CEO-Yum Brands Shivashish Pandey

Devyani International informed that Shivashish Pandey has resigned from his position as CEO-Yum Brands (designated as Senior Management Personnel).

The resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 28 February 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Devyani International (DIL) is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India and one of the countrys leading quick service restaurant (QSR) operators. The company also operates Costa Coffee outlets across India under a franchise agreement.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 10.98 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 7.65 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations, however, rose 11.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,440.90 crore during the quarter.