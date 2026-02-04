Devyani International board approves acquisition of additional 11.4% stake in Sky Gate Hospitality

At meeting held on 04 February 2026

The board of Devyani International at its meeting held on 04 February 2026 has approved the acquisition of 11.4% additional equity stake in Sky Gate Hospitality (Sky Gate) from the Promoters/ Founders of Sky Gate for a total consideration of Rs 57.5 crore through a mix of cash and issuance of Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. Upon completion of acquisition, Sky Gate will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

