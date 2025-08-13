Devyani International consolidated net profit declines 87.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 1356.97 crore

Net profit of Devyani International declined 87.74% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 1356.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1221.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1356.971221.9015.1717.66152.61162.742.9430.533.6930.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News