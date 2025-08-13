Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit declines 4.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 250.45 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 4.88% to Rs 104.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 109.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 250.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 245.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.250.45245.9859.1560.79170.71172.85139.26143.79104.33109.68

