Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants declined 62.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 38.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

