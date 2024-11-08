Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 35.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.80% to Rs 241.41 croreNet profit of Uniparts India declined 35.91% to Rs 21.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.80% to Rs 241.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 293.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales241.41293.68 -18 OPM %15.1518.25 -PBDT39.5653.57 -26 PBT27.5643.11 -36 NP21.1533.00 -36
