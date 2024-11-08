Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 35.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.80% to Rs 241.41 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India declined 35.91% to Rs 21.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.80% to Rs 241.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 293.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.241.41293.6815.1518.2539.5653.5727.5643.1121.1533.00

