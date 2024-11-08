NHPC consolidated net profit declines 41.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 3051.93 croreNet profit of NHPC declined 41.20% to Rs 908.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1545.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 3051.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2931.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3051.932931.26 4 OPM %58.9460.32 -PBDT1959.761913.17 2 PBT1674.501618.31 3 NP908.971545.85 -41
