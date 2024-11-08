NHPC consolidated net profit declines 41.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 3051.93 crore

Net profit of NHPC declined 41.20% to Rs 908.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1545.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 3051.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2931.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3051.932931.2658.9460.321959.761913.171674.501618.31908.971545.85

