Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 3.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 25.92% to Rs 41.58 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners rose 3.65% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.92% to Rs 41.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.66% to Rs 8.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 185.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales41.5856.13 -26 185.47196.60 -6 OPM %5.722.90 -3.154.07 - PBDT5.114.44 15 11.8216.52 -28 PBT5.084.38 16 11.5616.22 -29 NP3.693.56 4 8.5413.07 -35

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

