Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 3.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.92% to Rs 41.58 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners rose 3.65% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.92% to Rs 41.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.66% to Rs 8.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 185.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

41.5856.13185.47196.605.722.903.154.075.114.4411.8216.525.084.3811.5616.223.693.568.5413.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News