Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 3.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.92% to Rs 41.58 croreNet profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners rose 3.65% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.92% to Rs 41.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.66% to Rs 8.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 185.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content