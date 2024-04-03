Dhanlaxmi Bank hits the roof after gross advances rises 6% YoY in Q4

Dhanlaxmi Bank was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 46.91 after gross advances grew 5.63% to Rs 10,409 crore as on 31 March 2024 from Rs 9,854 crore as on 31 March 2023.

On sequential basis, advances rose marginally during the quarter as compared with Rs 10,314 crore as on 31 December 2023.

The private lender reported 6.80% growth in total deposits to Rs 14,259 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 13,351 crore recorded Q4 FY23 and marginally declined from Rs 14,340 crore as on 31 December 2023.

Total business stood at Rs 24,668 crore as on 31 March 2023, registering a growth of 6.30% YoY and QoQ basis total business increased marginally from Rs 24,654 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

CASA as on 31 March 2024 was at Rs 4,381 crore (up 2.84% YoY and down 1.77% QoQ). Gold loan came in at Rs 2,839 crore during the period under review, rising 24.85% YoY and 6.13% QoQ.

Dhanalakshmi Bank offered services of personal banking are savings account, current account, term deposit, personal loans, car loans, home loans, business loans, loan against property, credit card, debit card, internet banking and mobile banking services.

The bank reported 45.8% jump in net profit to Rs 23.16 crore in Q2 FY24 from Rs 15.89 crore posted in Q2 FY23. Total income grew by 14.8% YoY to Rs 327.43 crore during the quarter.

