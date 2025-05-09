Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 775.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.50% to Rs 350.62 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 775.53% to Rs 28.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.50% to Rs 350.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 306.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.25% to Rs 66.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.35% to Rs 1319.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1206.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

350.62306.231319.881206.9957.1855.8455.9955.2227.1810.7171.6270.4827.1810.7171.6270.4828.983.3166.6457.82

