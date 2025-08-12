Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit rises 19.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.52% to Rs 56.94 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Translogistics rose 19.05% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.52% to Rs 56.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.56.9458.412.653.801.762.030.770.840.750.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News