Fratelli Vineyards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.82 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.69% to Rs 36.51 crore

Net loss of Fratelli Vineyards reported to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 75.69% to Rs 36.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.36.51150.17-8.133.04-5.521.36-7.79-0.46-5.822.65

