Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit rises 116.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.91% to Rs 367.38 crore

Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard rose 116.26% to Rs 32.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.91% to Rs 367.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 255.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.367.38255.2813.8110.5648.3924.6543.7320.2132.5915.07

