Dhelakhat Tea Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.73 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 26.89% to Rs 10.38 crore

Net profit of Dhelakhat Tea Co reported to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.89% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.388.18 27 OPM %16.67-2.57 -PBDT1.73-0.21 LP PBT1.73-0.21 LP NP1.73-0.21 LP

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

