Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 1.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance rose 1.50% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.282.17-73.68-94.4725.8324.7525.7124.6113.4913.29

