DHP India standalone net profit rises 635.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.59% to Rs 17.83 crore

Net profit of DHP India rose 635.48% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.59% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

