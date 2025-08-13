Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Empire Industries standalone net profit declines 0.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit declines 0.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 166.80 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries declined 0.72% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 166.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 151.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales166.80151.67 10 OPM %9.2610.80 -PBDT14.1314.57 -3 PBT10.3010.69 -4 NP9.629.69 -1

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

