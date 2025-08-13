Empire Industries standalone net profit declines 0.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 166.80 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries declined 0.72% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 166.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 151.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.166.80151.679.2610.8014.1314.5710.3010.699.629.69

