Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.59% to Rs 66.69 crore

Net profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.59% to Rs 66.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.66.6989.621.631.213.702.840.08-0.821.25-0.53

