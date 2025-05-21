Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhunseri Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dhunseri Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -5.78 crore

Net loss of Dhunseri Investments reported to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.81% to Rs 11.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 53.07% to Rs 22.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-5.788.62 PL 22.0046.88 -53 OPM %127.5156.73 -71.0083.17 - PBDT-7.194.95 PL 15.8539.05 -59 PBT-7.314.86 PL 15.3738.80 -60 NP-6.544.50 PL 11.4932.65 -65

