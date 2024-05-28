Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 83.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhunseri Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 83.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 10.88% to Rs 45.64 crore

Net Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 83.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 42.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 141.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 395.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45.6441.16 11 395.42337.47 17 OPM %-228.53-103.18 --37.55-2.87 - PBDT-107.71-44.15 -144 -155.22-8.30 -1770 PBT-112.25-48.50 -131 -177.14-27.34 -548 NP-83.47-42.72 -95 -141.10-23.79 -493

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

