Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NIBE reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 143.01% to Rs 152.17 crore

Net profit of NIBE reported to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 143.01% to Rs 152.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1110.83% to Rs 19.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 167.65% to Rs 281.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales152.1762.62 143 281.84105.30 168 OPM %12.637.59 -12.6411.30 - PBDT18.024.01 349 32.269.72 232 PBT15.013.01 399 25.986.19 320 NP10.91-0.45 LP 19.011.57 1111

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NIBE standalone net profit rises 460.22% in the December 2023 quarter

NIBE inaugurates its new production unit at Pune

NIBE enters into licensing agreement with DRDO

Nibe hits the roof on Rs 307-cr order win

Nibe CFO, Hemant Dilip resgins

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Career Point reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story