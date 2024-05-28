NIBE reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 143.01% to Rs 152.17 crore

Net profit of NIBE reported to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 143.01% to Rs 152.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1110.83% to Rs 19.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 167.65% to Rs 281.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

152.1762.62281.84105.3012.637.5912.6411.3018.024.0132.269.7215.013.0125.986.1910.91-0.4519.011.57

