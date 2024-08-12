Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 72.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 161.28 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 72.88% to Rs 69.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 161.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.161.2840.3225.4038.3996.6952.6385.8746.8169.9840.48

