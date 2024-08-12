Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 72.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 12 2024
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 161.28 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 72.88% to Rs 69.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 161.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales161.2840.32 300 OPM %25.4038.39 -PBDT96.6952.63 84 PBT85.8746.81 83 NP69.9840.48 73

