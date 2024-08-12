Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Priti International standalone net profit declines 15.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 12 2024
Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 20.27 crore

Net profit of Priti International declined 15.82% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.2717.25 18 OPM %7.9911.25 -PBDT2.132.48 -14 PBT2.002.37 -16 NP1.491.77 -16

Aug 12 2024

