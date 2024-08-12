Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 106.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales rise 104.77% to Rs 53.69 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 106.80% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 104.77% to Rs 53.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales53.6926.22 105 OPM %7.849.61 -PBDT3.191.62 97 PBT2.921.43 104 NP2.131.03 107

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

