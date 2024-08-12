Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 106.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 104.77% to Rs 53.69 croreNet profit of Ultracab (India) rose 106.80% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 104.77% to Rs 53.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales53.6926.22 105 OPM %7.849.61 -PBDT3.191.62 97 PBT2.921.43 104 NP2.131.03 107
