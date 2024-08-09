Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 84.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 84.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 44.58% to Rs 51.42 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 84.99% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 44.58% to Rs 51.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales51.4292.79 -45 OPM %2.376.34 -PBDT2.198.21 -73 PBT1.297.50 -83 NP0.835.53 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi liquor policy case

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action soon; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Iran could discard revenge plan against Israel in return for Gaza ceasefire

Germany's proposed low emission steel standard may hurt India biz: GTRI

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro back on sale after delay due to quality issues

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story