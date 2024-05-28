Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamond Power Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Diamond Power Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 852.59% to Rs 134.41 crore

Net profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure reported to Rs 14.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 852.59% to Rs 134.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 17.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 42.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2121.02% to Rs 343.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales134.4114.11 853 343.3715.46 2121 OPM %13.38-44.79 -12.44-152.98 - PBDT17.40-6.56 LP 36.77-24.04 LP PBT12.00-13.62 LP 17.21-42.88 LP NP14.42-13.62 LP 17.03-42.88 LP

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

