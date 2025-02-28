Nifty Futures trade at premium

IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Adani Green Energy were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,272.05, a premium of 147.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,124.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 420.35 points or 1.86% to 22,124.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.39% to 13.89.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025

