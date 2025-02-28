Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty Futures trade at premium

Nifty Futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Adani Green Energy were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,272.05, a premium of 147.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,124.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 420.35 points or 1.86% to 22,124.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.39% to 13.89.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Adani Green Energy were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alpex Solar bags Rs 211-cr order from SECI

Indian economy grew at 6.2% in December quarter, seen expanding at 6.5% in current fiscal

Ola Electric sells more than 25,000 units in Feb

Sensex, Nifty ends with major losses; IT shares skid

Adani Green Energy commissions incremental 275 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story