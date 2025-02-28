Alpex Solar bags Rs 211-cr order from SECI

Alpex Solar has announced that it has been awarded a prestigious order for the supply of Solar PV Modules and Solar Cells from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), valued at Rs 210.71 crore.

According to an exchange filing, the company will execute the project in accordance with the terms of the work order. The total value of the project is Rs 210.71 crore, and it is scheduled to be completed within nine months from the date of signing the purchase order.

Alpex Solar is engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules and the assembly of solar pumps. The company offers a range of solar panel modules, including bifacial, mono PERC, and half-cut modules. It provides solar energy solutions, including AC/DC solar pumps and EPC services for surface and submersible categories. The company's clients include Solarworld Energy Solutions, BVG India, Tata Power, Hild Energy, and Shakti Pumps India. The company employs a total of 196 people.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 423.3% to Rs 23.60 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 4.51 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 136.9% YoY to Rs 187.63 crore in the quarter ending 31 December 2024.

The scrip fell 3.18% to settle at Rs 588 on the BSE.

