Digicontent consolidated net profit declines 11.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Digicontent declined 11.93% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 131.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 114.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.131.79114.5812.3918.3015.5817.7213.6115.639.5210.81

