Digitide Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, Timex Group India Ltd and Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2025.

Digitide Solutions Ltd lost 5.63% to Rs 213 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 20417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51442 shares in the past one month.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd crashed 5.43% to Rs 1377. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month. Centum Electronics Ltd tumbled 5.41% to Rs 2189.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5486 shares in the past one month. Timex Group India Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 251. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26294 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55334 shares in the past one month.