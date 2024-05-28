Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digjam reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Digjam reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 58.58% to Rs 2.97 crore

Net Loss of Digjam reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.58% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.01% to Rs 22.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.977.17 -59 22.9133.21 -31 OPM %-271.04-18.13 --68.14-12.23 - PBDT-8.57-2.21 -288 -17.71-7.28 -143 PBT-8.77-2.36 -272 -18.38-8.30 -121 NP-2.45-2.36 -4 -12.06-12.20 1

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

