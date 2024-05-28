Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 44.98% to Rs 4.93 crore

Net Loss of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 44.98% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 97.09% to Rs 27.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.938.96 -45 27.7514.08 97 OPM %-1.83-22.54 -0.61-16.12 - PBDT-0.03-1.73 98 0.41-1.70 LP PBT-0.04-1.74 98 0.40-1.80 LP NP-0.22-1.49 85 0.07-1.92 LP

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

