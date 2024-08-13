Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MBL Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 223.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

MBL Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 223.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 24.58% to Rs 33.75 crore

Net profit of MBL Infrastructure reported to Rs 223.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 33.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33.7544.75 -25 OPM %-76.56-36.38 -PBDT1.7611.42 -85 PBT-14.46-7.66 -89 NP223.82-7.66 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Patel Engineering stock tanks 5% as topline, Ebitda fall in Q1FY25

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launching in India on August 20: Expected specifications

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors pull Sensex down 550 pts; Nifty below 24,200

Will put demolition drive on hold till Aug 16 in Bhalswa colony: MCD to HC

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions files draft papers for IPO, seeks Sebi's nod

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story